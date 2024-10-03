FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Shares Sold by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 65.2% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 53,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 90,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFEB opened at $41.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

