Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,792 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PATH. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in UiPath by 875.6% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in UiPath by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Stock Down 0.6 %

UiPath stock opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.87. UiPath Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $27.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.69 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PATH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Insider Activity

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $575,388.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 849,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,498.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

