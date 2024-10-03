5,211 Shares in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI) Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 129,925 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck CLO ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 201,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 33,581 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 147,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VanEck CLO ETF stock opened at $52.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.81. VanEck CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $51.88 and a 1-year high of $53.14.

About VanEck CLO ETF

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.