Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $288,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,630,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,181,000 after acquiring an additional 405,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 9.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,586,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,303,000 after acquiring an additional 776,965 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,378,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,433,000 after acquiring an additional 35,769 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in American Electric Power by 542.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,282,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,234 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $175,667,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEP opened at $101.81 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $105.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.04.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

AEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

