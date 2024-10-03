Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,121,000 after acquiring an additional 31,577 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,378,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,598 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $80.02 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average of $75.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

