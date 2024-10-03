Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS opened at $47.13 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

