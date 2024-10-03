Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 276 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% in the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

SPGI opened at $514.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $528.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $460.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

