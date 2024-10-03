Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 2,760 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 23,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 69,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,623,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $84.74 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $105.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.39, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,146.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,033,340. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

