Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 608 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $8,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WCN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Waste Connections by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 224,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Waste Connections from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,428.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.05, for a total transaction of $2,902,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $180,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,428.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,550 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $177.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.49 and its 200 day moving average is $173.98. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $187.54.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

