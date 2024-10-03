Trust Co of the South Has $4.22 Million Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Trust Co of the South raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,754 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.9% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Lazari Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $924,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,018,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 77,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $30.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.49. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

