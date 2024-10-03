Trust Co of the South Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Trust Co of the South boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,545 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 1.8% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trust Co of the South owned 0.14% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Oceanside Advisors LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFIC stock opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day moving average is $26.87.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

