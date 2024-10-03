Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Shares Sold by Trust Co of the South

Trust Co of the South reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $27.04 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average is $25.74.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

