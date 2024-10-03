Trust Co of the South Has $101.67 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Trust Co of the South lessened its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,827,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 21.5% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $101,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,250,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,182,000 after buying an additional 555,638 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,846,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,410,000 after buying an additional 29,571 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,760,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,200,000 after buying an additional 698,381 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,710,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,814,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,353,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,064,000 after buying an additional 57,397 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.27.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

