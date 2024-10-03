Trust Co of the South Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Trust Co of the South increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,343 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFEM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $28.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.