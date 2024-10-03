Humana (NYSE:HUM) Lowered to Hold at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Humana from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $392.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $376.90.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $343.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.33. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

