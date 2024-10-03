Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,754,928.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $566,667.92.

On Thursday, August 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total transaction of $2,131,275.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Theodore Blegen sold 2,580 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,145,476.40.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $918.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $874.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $787.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $392.10 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $490.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems's quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 59.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $959.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 616,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,674,000 after acquiring an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,743,000 after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,254,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

