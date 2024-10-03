Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Rakesh Gangwal Purchases 643,788 Shares

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE LUV opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

