Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director Rakesh Gangwal Purchases 643,788 Shares

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) Director Rakesh Gangwal bought 643,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,117,203.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE LUV opened at $29.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 179.5% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Southwest Airlines to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

