Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $400.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $270.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Salesforce from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $268.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $310.74.

CRM stock opened at $279.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.75. The stock has a market cap of $270.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $193.68 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $1,141,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $32,206,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $1,141,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,514 shares in the company, valued at $32,206,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total value of $2,533,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363 shares in the company, valued at $376,624.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock worth $18,773,713. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,142 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 7.0% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 28.6% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Salesforce by 5.0% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 6,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Salesforce by 7,453.1% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 120,850 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,078,000 after buying an additional 119,250 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

