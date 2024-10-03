Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 20.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Private Wealth Management & Family Office, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions.

