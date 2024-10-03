NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $82.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NKE. Guggenheim cut their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.04.

NIKE Trading Down 6.8 %

NKE opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

