Humana (NYSE:HUM) Downgraded by Stephens to “Equal Weight”

Stephens downgraded shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $250.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00.

HUM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $376.90.

Humana Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $246.49 on Wednesday. Humana has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.64 and a 200-day moving average of $343.33.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth $44,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

