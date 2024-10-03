NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.04.

NKE stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.39. NIKE has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 440.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

