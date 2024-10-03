Evercore ISI Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $105.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Shares of NKE opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after purchasing an additional 501,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,049,294 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $832,785,000 after buying an additional 571,544 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,880,038 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,072,676,000 after buying an additional 211,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after buying an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

