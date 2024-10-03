JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $77.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.04.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40. NIKE has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39. The firm has a market cap of $125.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.68%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 440.0% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in NIKE by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 408.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

