Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.23. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

