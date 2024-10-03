IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Gap Up to $5.23

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.35. IAMGOLD shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 270,762 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.58.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $385.30 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,642,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,237,660 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 33,959 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 449,918 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 8,234,284 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,833,000 after purchasing an additional 822,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.