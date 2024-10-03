Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

