Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.
Conagra Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 14.2% annually over the last three years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 51.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.
Conagra Brands Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.
Read Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Conagra Brands
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Dine Brands’ Transformation Plan: A Recipe for Recovery?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.