Sunbelt Securities Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $189.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $190.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

