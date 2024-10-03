Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,724 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,844,000. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,245,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,630,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.29. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Clorox

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clorox Profile

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.