Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires 27 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AutoZone by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,394.00 to $3,341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,900.00 to $3,350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,280.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,169.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,087.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,133.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,012.48. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,375.35 and a one year high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $46.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.