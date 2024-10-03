Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,440,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $461,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $290.00 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $302.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.49.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.50.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

