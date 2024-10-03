Creative Planning Sells 5,393 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Creative Planning cut its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,393 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 182,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 96,239 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 156,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,900,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3,065.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,983,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,439 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $558,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $97.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.39 and a 52-week high of $159.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

