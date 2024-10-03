Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,369,000 after purchasing an additional 442,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $210,806,000. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth about $75,910,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,625.00 to $1,515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northcoast Research started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,350.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,438.24.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,228.24, for a total value of $12,282,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,019,981.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,659,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,442.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,320.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1,289.62. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $802.46 and a 52 week high of $1,451.32.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from TransDigm Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

