Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 58,798 Shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,798 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 104.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 21,692 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 87,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ VSDA opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.90 million, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86.
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Increases Dividend
Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Profile
The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
