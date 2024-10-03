Sunbelt Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 695,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,930 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 479,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,583,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $52.74.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

