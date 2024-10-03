Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 6,106 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Paramount Global by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PARA. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.18.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ PARA opened at $10.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.75. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.30.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

