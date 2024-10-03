Sunbelt Securities Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 145.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLBL. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $238,000.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLBL opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Increases Dividend

About Franklin Senior Loan ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Franklin Senior Loan ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

