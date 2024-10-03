Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires 837 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 30.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total transaction of $58,567.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,237.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $205.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WTS

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.