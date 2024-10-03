Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys 2,841 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 31.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AAR by 283.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 348.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

NYSE:AIR opened at $65.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $54.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.55.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. AAR’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

