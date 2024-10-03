Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 85,875 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 85,875 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 456.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 456,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,761,000 after purchasing an additional 45,083 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Loews by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 79,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Loews by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 297,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,781.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $2,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,751,338.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,215 shares of company stock valued at $7,399,013 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Down 0.9 %

L stock opened at $78.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Loews Co. has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $83.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.16.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Loews’s payout ratio is 3.71%.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.