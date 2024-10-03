AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105,562 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after buying an additional 10,442 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 48,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $108.40 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $110.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 98.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

