Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 152,770 Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 1,031.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,770 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Definitive Healthcare worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,595,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,157,000 after buying an additional 74,490 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 67,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 28.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,168,000 after acquiring an additional 976,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $9,283,000. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 884,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 162,432 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of DH stock opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $511.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $10.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 156.65% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.81.

About Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

