WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 593.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research cut shares of WisdomTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

WisdomTree Price Performance

WT opened at $9.88 on Thursday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.75 million. Equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WisdomTree Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

