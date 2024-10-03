Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 73.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,293 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5,258.6% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 27,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $3.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $365.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.09% and a negative net margin of 1,426.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

