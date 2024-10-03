Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 343.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 67,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $36.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 79.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.62 and a 52-week high of $39.08.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 267.40%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

