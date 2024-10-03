Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned about 0.39% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5,943.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $5.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.83. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 99.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

