PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Stock Position Lowered by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 50,226 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVH. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH stock opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $141.15.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PVH from $144.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.87.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

