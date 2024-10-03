69,800 Shares in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Acquired by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 160.8% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 34,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.06. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $21.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.72. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -15.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.32.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Lightspeed Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.