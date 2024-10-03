Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $820,000 Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,425,000 after purchasing an additional 275,994 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,737,000 after buying an additional 203,340 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Black Hills by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,179,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKH shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $60.52 on Thursday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $61.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Profile

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.