Venom (VENOM) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Venom (VENOM) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Venom has a market capitalization of $166.68 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venom has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Venom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venom Profile

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,239,861,197 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Buying and Selling Venom

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,239,808,010.62 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.09176465 USD and is down -3.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,506,928.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

